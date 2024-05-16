‘Ghost Walks' will materialize in Bodie over four atmospheric summer and fall evenings

What to Know Bodie Foundation Ghost Walk Tours 2024

June 29, July 20, Aug. 31, and Sept. 28

$45 advance tickets (per tour); three separate tours, including the Stamp Mill Tour, Town Tour, and Cemetery Tour; the Cemetery Tour cannot be booked on the same night as the Town Tour, as they're both scheduled during the same time

SUMMER IN MONO COUNTY, and the first golden days of fall, has its own out-of-time quality. You haven't magically slipped out of the actual timeline, of course; you'll need to observe some sort of itinerary if you plan to explore Highway 395, stopping by June Lake for some fishing or Copper Top BBQ in Big Pine for lunch or Mono Lake to admire its ancient aura. But stepping out of the confines of the ol' tick and the relentless tock is something that a summer road trip almost requires, and there are few out-of-time-y towns like Bodie. Anyone with a pinch of acumen about otherworldly areas knows Bodie State Historic Park and the phenomenal fact that the mining town located there is incredibly intact, with structures that almost seem as if they were vacated yesterday rather than decades (and decades and decades) ago. True, the structures are in a state of "arrested decay," so they're not quite as shipshape as they were when gold and silver discoveries grew the flowering town nearly 150 years ago. But beholding these buildings, especially in the evening, has a way of taking a person out of the current timeline and into a realm where ghosts may roam.

GHOST WALKS... at the famous ghost town have become a popular warm-weather offering, and there are four to consider in 2024, starting just days into the official summer season and wrapping just a few days after fall arrives. There are three tours to consider, including the Cemetery Tour; each is $45. Keep in mind that the Cemetery Tour cannot be combined with the Town Tour, as they happen concurrently. Wherever you go and whatever you choose, you'll bask in the beyond-the-veil beauty of this incredible treasure, a storied boomtown that marked its 60th anniversary as a State Historic Park in 2022. Will a phantom be found there or an old-fashioned visitor from another time? Even if you don't detect any long-gone locals, consider that you, yourself, will be that "out-of-time" adventurer, a modern person who has suddenly popped up in a place that still has a firm foot in the 1800s. For tickets, haunt the Bodie Foundation site now.