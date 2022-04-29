Young Girl Injured in Coyote Attack Near Huntington Beach Pier

A girl suffered serious injuries in an encounter with a coyote Thursday night at a Southern California beach.

The young girl, who might have been bitten in the face, was hospitalized, but her injuries are not considered life threatening.

Officers were called at about 10 p.m. Thursday to the beach north of Huntington Beach Pier after reports of a coyote attack. Video showed the coyote running on the beach with patrol SUVs tracking its location.

The attack itself also was caught on video, which shows the coyote running to the girl and knocking her onto the sand. The coyote appears to pounce on top of the girl behind adults, who have their backs turned as they stand on the shoreline.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Huntington Beach Police Department is working with the California Department of Fish and Game to track the coyote. A coyote was found dead later Friday on the beach, but it was not immediately clear whether it was the same coyote involved in the attack.

Runners at the beach early Friday said coyote sightings there are common.

"We see them every single time," said Eric Brown, who runs at the beach several times per week. "Usually, they chase us. I've never seen more than one chase us at a time. Your initial thought is they're playing, but I do carry a very bright flashlight and pepper spray."

Coyote sightings can be reported to 714-960-8811.

Coyotes are highly adaptable animals that have learned to live comfortably in many environments, including around humans. Wildlife experts say we've played a role in part by leaving food and garbage out for an attractive meal.

By nature, they're fearful of humans. They primarily hunt rodents, and help keep that population under control, but will not ignore an easy snack.

Here's list of coyote precautions from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.