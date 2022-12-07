Animals

Girl's Handwritten Request to License Unicorn Granted by LA County Animal Care

A handwritten letter is sometimes better than unicorns and sparkles combined.

By Jonathan Lloyd

LA County Animal Care and Control shared a photo of a letter from a girl requesting a license for her unicorn, if she can find one.
LA County Animal Care and Control

An adorable handwritten letter brightened the day for staff members at Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control.

The agency received the letter in November from a girl named Madeline with a rare request: "Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response."

Not only did Madeline get her letter, she also received a pre-approved unicorn license, a heart-shaped license tag and a plush toy unicorn -- until Madeline can find a real one. Photos of the license and Madeline's letter were posted to the department's Instagram page.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The licensing letter included five conditions.

  1. The unicorn must be cared for in compliance with all animal caretaking regulations set forth in Los Angeles county Code Title 10.
  2. The unicorn is given regular access to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows.
  3. The unicorn is fed one of its favorite treats -- watermelon -- at least once each week.
  4. The unicorn's horn must be maintained to be in good health. This requires polishing at least once a month with a soft cloth.
  5. Any sparkles or glitter used on the unicorn must be nontoxic and biodegradable to ensure the unicorn's good health.

The letter from Animal Care and Control director Marcia Mayeda also commended Madline for her "sense of responsible pet ownership."

This article tagged under:

AnimalsLA County
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us