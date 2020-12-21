Glen Ivy Has Free and Flavorful Virtual Baking Workshops

THE BAKINGEST WEEK OF THE YEAR? It has officially arrived, with sacks of flour and bags of sprinkles and tubs of frosting in tasty tow. But what if your own kitchen-oriented yearnings lean in a healthier direction, towards holiday treats that are vegan? Finding a place where you can pick up helpful tips on putting together seasonal sweets that are vivaciously vegan (or veganly vivacious, if you prefer) can sometimes be tricky. But Glen Ivy Hot Springs, that historic wonderland of tubs, sunshine, and muddy fun is here to help. For on Dec. 22 and 23 the Corona-close destination is offering not one but two baking workshops. Nice? Both sweet seminars are free, though, of course, you'll need the ingredients and tools to make the merry goodies.

CHEF SARAH SAFARIAN, a pastry pro trained in French cooking, will teach both courses, so do decide if you'd like to take in one or both. On Dec. 22 at 11 in the morning? It's all about Vegan Gingerbread Cupcakes with Coconut Cinnamon Icing. On Dec. 23, also at 11 a.m.? Vegan Christmas Truffles are in the sweet spotlight. Find out more about the gingerbread-y meet-up or the truffles to-do now, and change up your seasonal confection-making with a few vegan-themed tips from Chef Safarian and Glen Ivy this yummy yuletide season.