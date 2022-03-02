Glendale Police Department

Random Attack at Glendale Fashion Center Caught on Camera

Security footage shows the attacker hit the woman in the head while she was walking through the Fashion Center parking lot on the 200 block of North Glendale Avenue.

By Accalia Rositani

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying an attacker in an assault caught on a security camera that happened in the parking structure at Glendale Fashion Center Wednesday morning.

According to the department's tweet, the assault took place at 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of North Glendale Avenue when the perpetrator quickly approached the victim as she was walking to her car, and "struck her in the side of the head with a right hand."

Surveillance footage shows the person quickly retreat, and stand next to several bags after the incident, while the victim paused momentarily before continuing to walk through the lot.

Police describe the attacker being between 20 and 30 years old with a medium build. The attacker was wearing plaid shorts, a black hoodie, and a blue and white baseball cap.

Authorities say the attacker appeared to be smoking narcotics, and may be homeless.

Anyone with info that can assist the investigation is encouraged to call GPD at 818-548-4911. To remain anonymous, call 1-800-222-8477.

