Go ‘Soarin' Over California' in Anaheim

What to Know "Soarin' Over California" at Disney California Adventure

Through April 26, 2022

Entry to the attraction is included with your theme park ticket; a reservation to the park is also required to enter

THE FABULOUS FOODS, tempting beverages, and yummy desserts of the 2022 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival have a way of filling our thoughts, fancies, and daydreams. But the springtime food festival, which is happening through April 26, isn't the only limited-time experience happening at the Anaheim theme park. An adventure-oriented attraction has returned to its Golden State heritage while the festival is open, all to give fans of flying high some large-scale looks at mondo mountains, powerful rivers, and other epic sights around the state. It's "Soarin' Over California," a ride that takes guests over snowy peaks, above the busy freeways of Southern California, and around San Francisco's glorious Golden Gate Bridge, too.

A SEPARATE TICKET IS NOT REQUIRED... to enjoy the feeling of flying, but you will need an admission ticket to Disney California Adventure, and a reservation, too. As for the places you'll swoop above? Yosemite National Park is one of the epic landscapes, while the wine country vineyards, the rocky coastline, and a desert golf course are all visited, too, in the style of a hang glider. But no hang glider is required to join this joyful ride: The sense of being above it all is masterfully replicated by the Disney Imagineers who first brought the attraction to vibrant life over 20 years ago (indeed, "Soarin' Over California" debuted on the same day as Disney California Adventure in 2001, making it one of the park's fabled "opening day attractions.")

"SOARIN' AROUND THE WORLD," the attraction's newer adventure, will soon return to the space, which is located in the Grizzly Peak area. Read more about the globe-big glide, which transports guests to points around the planet, here.