‘God save the Queen' trends on Twitter after Biden speech at University of Hartford

President Joe Biden caused a bit of confusion at the end of his keynote address at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford Friday afternoon.

After speaking to the group of gun safety advocates and survivors of gun violence for about 30 minutes in Lincoln Theater on campus, the president wrapped up by saying he would usually come down into the crowd to shake hands. He said he had been told storms were approaching and that he wouldn't be able to shake hands, but that he would take photos from the stage in front of each section of the audience before departing.

It was then that he ended his speech.

"Alright? God save the queen, man," Biden said.

His critics were quick to pounce on the phrase and "God Save the Queen" was soon trending on Twitter.

Others on Twitter pointed out it's a phrase Biden has used before to end speeches.

