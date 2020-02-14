Google

Google Earth Releases 1,000 Beautiful and Bright New Photos

Google's Earth View has released 1,000 new, and very colorful, photos of Earth's landscape, Google Earth Product Manager Gopdal Shah announced Tuesday.

"The upgraded imagery features more locations around the globe and is optimized for today's high-resolution screens—featuring brighter colors, sharper images and resolutions up to 4K," Shah said.

Delighted and fascinated with the new photos, Twitter users posted some of their favorite shots, including one with a Valentine's Day theme.

All the new imagery is available in the Earth View Gallery, as well as the Earth View Chrome Extension

