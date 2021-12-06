Devin Nunes

GOP Rep. Devin Nunes to Leave Congress to Lead New Trump Media Company

The San Joaquin Valley Sun previously reported that Nunes was retiring

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Al Drago/Pool via AP

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., one of former President Donald Trump's most loyal defenders, is leaving Congress to become chief executive officer of the Trump Media and Technology Group.

The San Joaquin Valley Sun previously reported that Nunes was retiring.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Nunes, first elected in 2002 to a district in California's Central Valley, served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee for four years until Democrats took control of the House following the 2018 midterm elections.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Devin NunesDonald Trump
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us