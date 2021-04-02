Gov. Gavin Newsom to Tour City Heights Vaccine Site, Encourage Californians to Get Inoculated

A day after publicly receiving his COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit a San Diego vaccine site in an effort to encourage more Californians to get inoculated.

Newsom will be joined by Mayor Todd Gloria and City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera on Friday for a tour of San Diego’s newest pop-up vaccination site at the Park de la Cruz Recreation Center in City Heights. There, the three leaders will explore the location before a scheduled press conference at 9 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

This pop-up vaccination site is part of several other one-day locations that served communities that were disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine expanded Thursday by allowing individuals ages 50 and over to schedule an appointment. Even more Californians will be able to get the vaccine beginning April 15, when anyone ages 16 and over will be eligible.

As of Friday morning, 35.6% of residents in San Diego County have received their COVID-19 vaccine, with 21.4% of the population being fully vaccinated.

Newsom, Gloria and Elo-Rivera will begin touring the new City Heights vaccine site at 8:30 a.m. Friday.