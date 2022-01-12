Gavin Newsom

Gov. Newsom Visits Los Angeles County COVID Testing Site to Present Emergency Response Package

The governor's Emergency Response Package includes money for vaccines, testing and increased medical personnel.

By Staff Reports

California Governor Gavin Newsom is in southern Los Angeles County on Wednesday, visiting a COVID testing site and highlighting his COVID-19 Emergency Response Package.

The Emergency Response Package is part of Newsom's "California Blueprint" budget plan. It would provide money for increased vaccination and booster shot efforts, statewide testing, and an increase in medical personnel, according to a statement from the Governor's office.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

"California has led the nation’s fight against COVID-19, taking actions that have saved tens of thousands of lives," the statement reads.

California has a projected $45.7 billion surplus, driven by incredible growth in tax collections during the pandemic. Newsom's budget plan, shared Monday, would use some of that money to fight COVID-19, climate change, crime, high costs of living and the homelessness crisis.

coronavirus pandemic 10 hours ago

Biden Redoubling Focus on Testing Amid Shortages, Confusion

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Omicron Disrupts Transit, Emergency Services as Workers Call Out Sick: ‘Most People Are Going to Get Covid'

omicron 21 hours ago

After Soaring Cases and Hospitalizations, Omicron May Head for Rapid Drop

Earlier on Wednesday, Newsom presented a plan to fight homelessness in California from San Diego.

This article tagged under:

Gavin NewsomCOVID-19Los Angeles CountyCalifornia governorcalifornia budget
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us