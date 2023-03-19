Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis Looks to the Midwest for His Roots

The parents of the likely Republican candidate for president were both from the Midwest

Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, now a likely Republican candidate for president, has never lived in Youngstown, Ohio, where his mother's family is from.

But the once-overwhelmingly Democratic corner of the industrial Midwest -- where the economic populism and social conservatism that realigned the Republican Party and helped elect Donald Trump have intersected after decades of despair — offers an instructive origin story.

Places such as Youngstown and Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, where his father also grew up in the shadows of now-shuttered steel mills, have become incubators for the kinds of cultural grievances that DeSantis nurtures.

Read more about the Midwest roots that shaped DeSantis' political values at NBCNews.com.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Ron DeSantisFlorida
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us