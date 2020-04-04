essential workers

Governor Newsom Signs Order for Expanded Childcare for Essential COVID-19 Workers

By City News Service

Fairfax Media

People on the frontlines of the war against COVID-19 will have access to state-subsidized childcare programs under an executive order signed Saturday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The order allows the California Department of Education and California Department of Social Services to waive certain requirements to  allow childcare and after-school programs to serve essential workers, including healthcare professionals, emergency responders, law enforcement and grocery workers.

It also allows the state to take advantage of new federal pandemic provisions of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to ensure children receive nutritious meals at low or no cost.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 10 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Trump Says ‘Toughest’ Weeks Ahead as Deaths Surpass 8,500

coronavirus Apr 3

#SomethingGood: Stories of Comfort, Generosity, Solidarity Amid Pandemic

The two agencies are required to determine how the order will be implemented no later than April 7.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

essential workerscoronavirusGavin Newsom
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us