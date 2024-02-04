Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency in Southern California counties due to storm

A state of emergency was issued Sunday by Gov. Gavin Newsom's office for Southern California counties in the path of a powerful storm that will bring steady rain into Monday.

Counties under the state of emergency are Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

"This is a serious storm with dangerous and potentially life-threatening impacts," Newsom said. "Please pay attention to any emergency orders or alerts from local officials. California is ready with a record number of emergency assets on the ground to respond to the impacts of this storm."

The proclamation authorizes a response by the California National Guard, if necessary. It also paves the way for out-of-state contractors and utilities to repair storm damage.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The storm powered by an atmospheric river over the Pacific Ocean is drawing in a significant amount of moisture as it enters Southern California. Steady rain is in the forecast through the overnight hours and into Monday.

Flood watches and warnings are in effect for some areas. Communities near burn scars and flood- and slide-prone areas are under evacuation warnings and orders.