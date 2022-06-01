10th Grader Injured in Shooting Outside Grant High School in Van Nuys, LAPD Says

The week after deadly gunfire rained sorrow on a grade school in Uvalde, Texas, a 10th grader was shot in the leg outside Grant High School in Van Nuys.

The shooting happened at dismissal around 3:25 p.m. off Oxnard Street.

Someone in a green sedan shot at the victim as he was crossing the street toward the school, said Lt. Rudy Perez, of the LA School police.

"I was here waiting for my son," James Arca said. "I heard shots, four shots. I texted my son right away. I told him, 'It's not fireworks.'"

Lockdown protocols kicked in for everyone still inside while students and staff tried to cope with limited information.

"I heard the gunshots happen," said Azniv Ovsepyn, a 12th grader. "We were freaking out."

Family reunions came later at the campus back gate.

LAUSD's Superintendent and School Board President issued a joint statement, saying:

"Our student is currently in stable condition and receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. It's a sad day when our children are exposed to community violence."

June 10 is the last day of school.

"Honestly I don't want to bring him to school anymore," says Haykui Asatryan, a parent of a ninth grader. "This is horrible. We just heard the Texas one. Now this?"

LA school police emphasize classes will resume Thursday with onsite counseling and a wellness hotline.

LAUSD administrators confirm no one has been arrested.