3 killed, ‘multiple' others seriously injured after Greyhound bus crashes into tractor trailers in Illinois

The fatal crash occurred in Highland, Illinois

By NBC Chicago Staff

At least three people were killed and "multiple others" remain hospitalized with "serious injuries" after an overnight crash involving a Greyhound passenger bus and multiple commercial vehicles occurred in Madison County, Illinois, officials said.

According to the Illinois State Police, at 1:54 a.m. Wednesday, a Greyhound bus traveling westbound on Interstate 70 struck three commercial motor vehicles parked on the exit ramp to the Silver Lake I-70 rest area in Highland, approximately 280 miles west of Chicago, and approximately 40 miles outside St. Louis.

Officials confirmed at least three fatalities, with "multiple others" taken to a nearby hospital with "serious injuries." According to ISP, four victims were transported by helicopter and at least 10 were transported by ambulance.

All those injured were traveling on the Greyhound bus, ISP said.

According to officials, traffic on westbound I-70 remains closed between mileposts 28 and 24.

No further details were provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

