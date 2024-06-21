Crime and Courts

Grocery store shooting in Arkansas leaves 2 dead, others wounded, police say

Footage from TV reporters showed multiple local and state agencies responding to the scene

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were killed and others were wounded in a shooting that occurred Friday at a grocery store in south Arkansas, police said.

Arkansas State Police said the shooting occurred at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce and that the shooter was critically injured after being shot by police. A law enforcement officer was among those shot, but did not have life-threatening injuries. Seven of the shooting victims were civilians, with two fatalities, police said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Fordyce is a city of about 3,200 people located 65 miles (104 kilometers) south of Little Rock. Video posted on social media showed at least one person lying in the parking lot, and in another video multiple gunshots could be heard.

Footage from TV reporters showed multiple local and state agencies responding to the scene and at least one medical helicopter landing nearby.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had been briefed on the shooting.

“I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives,” Sanders posted on the social media platform X. “My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this.”

U.S. & World

Crime and Courts 3 mins ago

Where is Sherri Papini, whose false kidnapping story inspired ‘Perfect Wife’, now?

Immigration 6 mins ago

Federal judge to consider a partial end to special court oversight of child migrants

David Rodriguez, 58, had stopped at his local gas station in Fordyce to fill up his car when he heard what he thought were fireworks from a nearby vendor’s stand.

“We heard a few little pops,” he said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

He then saw people running from the Mad Butcher grocery store into the parking lot, and one person lying on the ground. He began recording video with his phone before the gunfire escalated.

“The police started to show up, and then there was massive gunfire and ambulances pulling up,” he said. “The bullets were just flying.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us