Guatemalan Woman Dies in ICE Custody in Texas; 8th Death Since October

Maria Celeste Ochoa Yoc de Ramirez died Sunday morning at a hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, where the woman had been hospitalized since Feb. 28, the agency said in a statement

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer guards immigrants
Jose Cabezas/AFP via Getty Images

A 22-year-old Guatemalan woman in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement died in a Texas hospital, the agency said Monday.

The death is the eighth to occur in ICE custody since the fiscal year began in October and is equal to the number of deaths in the whole prior fiscal year for 2019, NBC News reports.

Maria Celeste Ochoa Yoc de Ramirez died Sunday morning in Fort Worth, Texas, where the woman had been hospitalized since Feb. 28, the agency said in a statement.

ICE said the woman’s cause of death was “autoimmune hepatitis, complicated by septic shock and acute liver failure.”

