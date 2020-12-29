Hail, Snow and Rainbows: Scenes From SoCal's First Storm of Winter Published December 29, 2020 The first significant storm of winter delivered rain, snow and hail, creating some unusual scenes around Southern California. 15 photos 1/15 Sicco Rood A rare moonbow, or lunar rainbow, appears over the Anza-Borrego Desert Dec. 28, 2020. 2/15 Valerie Case The view from Torrance Beach Dec. 28, 2020. 3/15 Heather Furlong A rainbow near Point Mugu Dec. 28, 2020. 4/15 y b Snow in the Yucaipa area Dec. 28, 2020. 5/15 Andrea Lopez Hail in La Habra Dec. 28, 2020. 6/15 Monica Guereque Hail blankets a street Dec. 28, 2020 in La Habra. 7/15 Amy-Jo Luna Sledding in La Habra Dec. 28, 2020. 8/15 Jennifer Vargas A wintry scene in Brea Dec. 28, 2020. 9/15 Dave Kampa A storm Dec. 28, 2020 brought hail, rain and snow to Southern California. 10/15 James Johnson Hail in La Habra Dec. 28, 2020. 11/15 Sean Mount A rainbow appears Dec. 28, 2020 in the Whittier Hills area. 12/15 Amy-Jo Luna Sledding in La Habra Dec. 28, 2020. 13/15 Getty A person wearing a face mask takes pictures from a viewing area overlooking the Hollywood sign shrouded by clouds during heavy rains as seen from the Griffith Observatory on December 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. – Los Angeles residents woke up to rain today as the first major storm of the season hit the area. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) 14/15 Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 28: Clouds drift over the L.A. Basin as rain falls during the last storm of the year in a view from the Griffith Observatory on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) 15/15 Glenn King A fresh layer of snow blankets the mountains near Beaumont Dec. 28, 2020. This article tagged under: weatherSTORMSNOW 0 More Photo Galleries Admire the Merry Barrels of St. Helena ‘Tis the Season: Holiday Decorations Light Up Bay Area Photos: White House Reveals Christmas Decorations Meet Pauline, Santa Barbara Zoo's New African Lion Cub