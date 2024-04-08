Happy 100th: Santa Barbara's beloved Granada Theatre enters a new century

What to Know Centennial Festival Weekend at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara

April 12-14, 2024

Katharine McPhee, Billy Valentine, and the Pacific Jazz Orchestra are part of the weekend-long party; Buster Keaton's "Sherlock Jr." will also screen

APRIL IN SANTA BARBARA? Some might call those four words a brief but lovely poem, if they were feeling especially poetic. It's a time and place that are synonymous with the softest sunshine, lightly briny breezes that aren't too toasty, and the heady scent of orange blossoms, or lilacs, or the other 500 fabulous flowers that grow incredibly well around the region (though, for sure, 500 is likely on the low side). But flowers aren't the city's only charming calling card come Apri: It is also a month that has major cultural cred around the theater-loving, music-seeking, cinema-championing city. The Granada Theatre, the venerable venue that has stood, in stately style, at 1214 State Street for a century, debuted on April 9, 1924. That means this grand go-to for ballet, concerts, talks, and more is heading into its centennial year, and fans can expect a pomp-packed weekend just days after the theater's 100th anniversary officially dawns.

CENTENNIAL FESTIVAL WEEKEND... at The Granada will be both musical and cinematic, featuring appearances by Katharine McPhee, Billy Valentine, Sheléa, and Adam "Aejaye" Jackson. "Sherlock Jr.," the Buster Keaton comedy that hearkens back to the era when the venue first opened, is also unspooling during the April 12-14 happening, and "Stars Wars Episode IV: A New Hope" will also be on the roster. And on the final day of the festivities? Young performers hailing from the American Riviera will grace the big stage, with John Palminteri serving as the host. It will be a prime time to get to know this storied space, which boasts eight residencies; the Santa Barbara Choral Society and State Street Ballet are just two of the lauded companies that have delighted Granada audiences over the years. Eager to join the merriment or get to know The Granada down the road? Start here and learn about a lively California cultural classic, a Santa Barbara gem that's leaping into its next 100 years.

The theater bustles throughout the year, making it a centerpiece of the city's cultural calendar. (photo: The Granada Theatre)

