Former longtime Harlem Congressman Charlie Rangel dies at 94

Former longtime New York City Congressman and civil rights leader Charlie Rangel has died at the age of 94, NBC New York has learned.

Once known as the "Lion of Lenox Avenue," Rangel served as a representative for five different congressional districts in Harlem from 1971 until 2017. At the time of his retirement, he was the second-longest serving incumbent member of the House. His 46 years spent as a congressman was the 10th-most in U.S. history as of 2025.

Rangel was the last surviving members of the so-called "Gang of Four," a group that comprised some of the most powerful Black men in the state. That group also included former New York City Mayor David Dinkins, State Sen. Basil Paterson and Manhattan Borough President Percy Sutton.

A Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient, Rangel served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Born in Harlem, Rangel graduated from New York University and St. John's School of Law before later serving two terms in the New York State Assembly from 1967-1971. He then unseated longtime Harlem Rep. Adam Clayton Powell Jr. in a primary challenge en route to his election to Congress.

