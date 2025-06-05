Trump banning foreigners from entering U.S. to study at Harvard

President Donald Trump is preventing foreigners from entering the United States to study at Harvard University, according to an executive order announced Wednesday night.

"Harvard University is no longer a trustworthy steward of international student and exchange visitor programs," the order says.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Harvard for comment.

The announcement came as the president announced a new travel ban on whole countries.

It's the latest salvo in the battle between the Trump administration and Harvard, including over the school's ability to host international students. Last month, the Department of Homeland Security revoked Harvard's access to the Student Exchange Visa Program, through which foreign students are admitted to the country, but a federal judge quickly blocked the move.

In a lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Boston, Harvard said the government's action violates the First Amendment and will have an "immediate and devastating effect for Harvard and more than 7,000 visa holders."

The administration has claimed that Harvard has let its campus become unsafe and foster antisemitism, a claim Harvard has denied. But Trump's order cited that, as well as "discrimination against non-preferred races, national origins, shared ancestries, or religions."

"Considering these facts, I have determined that it is necessary to restrict the entry of foreign nationals who seek to enter the United States solely or principally to participate in a course of study at Harvard University or in an exchange visitor program hosted by Harvard University," the order said.

According to the White House, the order lets Secretary of State Marco Rubio revoke existing visas for current students at Harvard who meet the criteria of the proclamation.