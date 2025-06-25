Watch Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupt for second major time in under two weeks

One of the world's most active volcanoes is keeping busy.

The Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, located on the state's Big Island, underwent two major eruptions in the last few weeks.

Eruption episodes have been ongoing for Kilauea since Dec. 23, 2024. Episode 25 occurred on June 11, which saw lava fountains reach heights of 330 feet. U.S. Geological Survey scientists at the time said the fountains were likely to go higher.

Episode 26 followed suit on June 25, with the fountains indeed going higher. The heights reached 1,250 feet, a record for the ongoing eruptions.

The USGS labeled the episode as an alert level of "Watch" alongside an orange color code. It is the second highest advisory, coming before the "Warning" label for red color codes.

When could episode 27 transpire? The updated forecast window is between June 29 and July 2, the USGS predicts, but it's subject to change.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected the start of a new eruption in Kīlauea summit webcam images, leading to a warning.