LAPD Issues Citywide Tactical Alert After Multiple Officers Shot in Lincoln Heights

Authorities encouraged residents to stay indoors near the apartment located at North Mission Road and North Broadway.

Multiple officers have been shot in a confrontation outside an apartment building in Lincoln Heights, with a large police response surrounding the building, and helicopters flying overhead.

Authorities encouraged residents to stay indoors and lock their doors near the apartment located at North Mission Road and North Broadway.

Officers were believed to have been injured as they were searching for an individual who had foot bailed from a vehicle after a traffic stop.

At least two officers were brought to a hospital after an incident in the Lincoln Heights area. 
The injured officers were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The LAPD declared a citywide tactical alert as officers began swarming the area.

A tactical alert is a preliminary step taken by authorities to mobilize personnel that includes the redistribution of on-duty individuals.

LAPD units have completely surrounded an apartment building where they believe a man that is possibly armed has barricaded himself.

