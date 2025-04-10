What to Know A helicopter broke apart in midair and crashed upside-down into the Hudson River between Manhattan and the New Jersey waterfront Thursday

A report of the downed aircraft near the West Side Highway and Spring Street came in shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Six people, three adults and three children, were pulled from the water and pronounced dead a short time later, Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference.

There are not believed to have been others on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

At least some of the victims, officials from New York and New Jersey have said, were family members visiting from Spain.

Three law enforcement sources say the helicopter is believed to have been a tour charter flying along the Hudson at the time of the crash. A cause is under investigation.

A helicopter broke apart in midair Thursday and crashed upside-down into the Hudson River between Manhattan and the New Jersey waterfront, killing a family of Spanish tourists, including three children in the latest high-profile aviation disaster in the U.S., officials said. Follow live updates below.