Hemet Man Dies in Fall Near Waterfall in San Bernardino Mountains

A man died and a woman was injured over the weekend when they fell near a popular mountain waterfall in San Bernardino National Forest.

A sheriff's department helicopter rescue team responded to the Big Falls trail area Sunday afternoon and found the woman performing CPR on the man. The man, identified as a 43-year-old Hemet resident, died at the scene near the San Bernardino Mountains community of Forest Falls.

The 43-year-old woman from Riverside was airlifted to a hospital. Details about her condition were not immediately available.

They fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular hiking destination.

The upper section of Big Falls has been closed in recent years. Visitors are not allowed past a viewing platform at the northern end of the trail.

In May a 33-year-old man died after being found unresponsive at the base of Big Falls. Dozens of people were injured climbing around the falls in 2015, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.