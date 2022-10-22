Powerball

Here Are the Winning Numbers For Tonights $580M Powerball

Powerball Jackpot
AP

The winning numbers for tonight's Powerball were 19, 25, 48, 55, 60, and 18. The results were pending, meaning it is unclear if a winner has been drawn.

The jackpot for tonight's winner is worth $580 million, with a cash value of $278.2 million. The Powerball Jackpot can be paid in full with 30 payments over 29 years, or as a cash amount upfront. If a winning number is not drawn, then the jackpot increases for the next drawing.

The Powerball draws winning numbers in an event that can be watched live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

The Powerball is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. It costs $2 to play.

