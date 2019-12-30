computer security

Here Are the Worst Passwords of 2019

SplashData, a company that sells secure password managers, has released its list of the worst passwords for 2019 based on an analysis of more than 5 million leaked passwords

Photo of hands typing on a computer.
Bob Hansen

We worry about criminals breaking into our digital accounts, and yet we make it easy for them to do it by using appallingly poor passwords, NBC News reports.

SplashData, a company that sells secure password managers, has released its list of the worst passwords for 2019 based on an analysis of more than 5 million leaked passwords. No. 1 on the list is 123456 (same as last year). Others in the top 25 include password, Iloveyou, admin and welcome. SplashData estimates that almost 10 percent of all computer users have at least one of the 25 worst passwords on this year’s list and nearly 3 percent use the worst one.

The potential for serious trouble goes up dramatically if you use the same weak password on more than one account.

Digital security experts contacted by NBC News BETTER recommend creating strong passwords, unique passwords for your most important accounts, multi-factor authentication and to consider using a password manager.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

computer securityhackers
