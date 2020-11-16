Here's a Quick Guide to California's 4-Tiered, Color-Coded Coronavirus System

It can be dizzying to keep up with the latest coronavirus news: What tier is my county in this week? Purple, red, orange, yellow? What kind of businesses are open? What remains closed?

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state of California have doubled just in the last 10 days. This is the fastest increase the state has seen since the beginning of this pandemic.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he was "pulling an emergency brake" due to the increase in numbers. Forty-one of California's 58 counties or 94% of the state's population have been reclassified into the state's most restrictive tier: purple.

The governor also mentioned that states will roll back or move forward within these tiers after one week, not two weeks, and businesses must modify and comply with the imposed restrictions immediately.

Take a look at the document below to see a breakdown of the state's four-tiered, color-coded coronavirus system and what it means for you.