Here's a Running List of the Big Companies Observing Juneteenth This Year

Multiple companies have announced that they will either honor or recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday for their employees this year, as a sign of support for the Black community.

Juneteenth, a blend of the words June and nineteenth, honors the end of slavery in the United States.

Here is a running list of the companies that promised to recognize Juneteenth.

Juneteenth, a blend of the words June and nineteenth, honors the end of slavery in the United States. Celebrated on June 19, it marks the day in 1865 that Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger of the Union Army landed in Galveston, Texas, and informed slaves there that the Civil War had ended and slavery was abolished.

To honor the holiday, which is Friday, some companies are giving employees a paid day off while others, like General Motors, are observing moments of silence.

The company decisions to recognize the holiday come after the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day. His death has spurred widespread protests around the world, with demonstrators and lawmakers urging police reform.

Here is a running list of the companies that promised to recognize Juneteenth:

Adobe

Computer software company Adobe announced that it would give its employees “a day off” for Juneteenth this year.

“Juneteenth is a day that commemorates the effective end of slavery in the United States. This year, on June 19th, we are giving all Adobe employees the day off to focus on reflection and advocacy,” the company said in a blog.

“At Adobe, we have a responsibility to address structural inequality in our communities and in society. Adobe’s mission has always been to create products that empower people to change the world. In order to be successful, we need to operate in a society where everyone is empowered. We are committed to harnessing the best of Adobe – our people, platform, creativity and innovation – to make lasting change inside and outside of our company.”

Allstate

Allstate has announced that Juneteenth from now on will be regarded “as an annual company holiday to provide Allstaters the opportunity to reflect on this monumental event and engage in their communities.”

“Systemic racism is pervasive and we must not be complicit by inaction or silence. For our society to eliminate the inequities in America, each of us needs to have the will to change, the heart to trust and the energy to lead,” the release said.

“We are conducting a top-to-bottom review of our operating practices, pay and promotions for people of color and women to further promote equity and equality at Allstate.”

Altria

In a press release, Altria announced that this upcoming Juneteenth would be regarded as a “Day of Healing” for its employees.

It’ll be a paid, companywide holiday, the release added, “to allow employees time for personal reflection and healing.”

“These are difficult times, and we must find ways to embrace our differences, address underlying systemic issues and move forward as a country,” Altria Chief Executive Officer Billy Gifford said in the release. “We know we don’t have all the answers, but we will learn by listening to our diverse colleagues, community members and others as we seek progress within our company and the places we call home.”

Best Buy

Retailer Best Buy announced it will offer employees a “paid volunteer day” this Juneteenth, adding that it will be recognized as a companywide holiday starting next year.

“We have made the decision to give all employees a paid volunteer day that can be used this Friday or any day this year for any of these purposes,” a press release from Best Buy said.

“Starting next year, Juneteenth will become a formal, paid company holiday. We made the decision to begin this next year only because June 19 is just a few days away, and we wanted to give as much flexibility as possible to accommodate individual schedules.”

Fiat Chrysler

Fiat Chrysler is holding moments of silence Friday at its U.S. factories.

“This is our way to honor his memory and those of other black Americans persecuted by systemic racism,” Mark Stewart, Fiat Chrysler chief operating officer for the North America, wrote Thursday to employees. He also discussed the history of Juneteenth, calling these “moments of great meaning for the black community worthy of our attention and respect.

Ford Motor

Ford Motor is also encouraging plant employees in the U.S. and Europe, as well as salaried employees, to participate in moments of silence on Friday.

“We do this in support of the millions who are demanding real reform. We do this to recognize that we all have a role to play in this change,” John Savona, Ford’s head of North America manufacturing, said in a joint letter with Gerald Kariem, a vice president of the United Auto Workers union.

Ford also is hosting a virtual presentation and dialogue Thursday afternoon with Lt. Colonel Harry Stewart, a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, an all-Black military unit that flew combat missions during World War II. A documentary of the Tuskegee Airman also is being made available on the company’s internal website for employees.

General Motors

General Motors also will hold moments of silence Friday at its U.S. plants. The Detroit automaker is also asking employees outside of the U.S. to participate.

If moments of silence are not culturally relevant, GM is asking employees to “take the time to reflect on diversity and inclusion in their own way.”

“I really believe eight-plus minutes of solid reflection will benefit everyone,” General Motors President Mark Reuss wrote in a Tuesday message to employees. “I’m sure many of you have felt the same glut of emotions I have while watching recent events unfold … disbelief, anger, shame, grief, and ultimately heartbreak. This is not who we are as humankind, nor as a country. We can and must be better than this.”

Google

In a memo circulated to staff, Google, a unit of Alphabet, urged its employees to cancel all unnecessary meetings scheduled for this Friday, Juneteenth.

“We encourage all Googlers to use this day to create space for learning and reflection, so please don’t schedule any unnecessary meetings,” the memo, obtained by Reuters, said.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important for us to find moments of connection as a community.”

J.C. Penney

J.C. Penney announced in a memo to staffers that Juneteenth will be considered an annual holiday for its employees.

In the memo, CEO Jill Soltau said this Friday would be a paid day off for J.C. Penney workers, adding that hourly associates working that day will receive holiday pay.

“I ask that you take the day to honor the historic pain caused by — and lives lost to — racial inequity and celebrate racial diversity,” Soltau said. “This is an opportunity to continue to learn, connect with each other and reflect on how we can move forward and achieve permanent and lasting change.”

JPMorgan

JPMorgan Chase will close its U.S. Chase retail branches early on Friday in observation of Juneteenth, according to an email to employees from CEO Jamie Dimon.

“Out of deep respect for the suffering that the Black community has endured over hundreds of years and in recognition of the high esteem in which we hold our Black community at JPMorgan Chase, we are closing all Chase branches at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 19 — known as Juneteenth,” Dimon said.

Lyft

Ride-hailing giant Lyft said on Twitter that Juneteenth would be regarded as a companywide holiday effective Friday.

Starting this year, we’re making Juneteenth an official holiday at Lyft. It’s one step in our ongoing journey toward racial equality at Lyft, and in this country.



So, what’s Juneteenth? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DZjLbD8RBR — Lyft (@lyft) June 13, 2020

Mastercard

Mastercard designated this Friday as a “Day of Solidarity” to celebrate Juneteenth, urging its employees to spend the day learning about the history of racism and taking steps to fight injustice.

“June 19 marks Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. In support of Mastercard’s statement last week about What We Stand For, the day is a perfect opportunity for all of us around the world to pause and reflect,” a press release said.

“While the date itself acknowledges a milestone in U.S. history, the sad fact is there’s work to do everywhere to combat racism and discrimination.”

Mondelez International

The U.S. unit of snack company Mondelez International is making Juneteenth a paid day off for employees, according to Laurie M. Guzzinati, senior director of corporate and government affairs North America.

“Our U.S. business will mark Juneteenth as a paid day of reflection where US employees are encouraged to reflect, learn and take action in their individual journeys for justice,” Guzzinati said.

“We’ve provided our employees a number of internal and external resources to help them make the best use of this time. For employees participating on Friday, there will be no meetings or conference calls and they can spend the day however they think best fits their personal needs and desires for reflection and learning.”

NFL

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell said Juneteenth will be recognized as a league holiday and ordered the closing of the NFL office, according to a memo obtained by CNBC last week.

In the memo, Goodell said he wants staff to use June 19 as a day to “reflect on our past but, more importantly, consider how each one of us can continue to show up and band together to work toward a better future.”

Nike

Nike CEO John Donahoe said in a letter to employees last week that Juneteenth will be an annual paid holiday, CNN Business reported.

“At Nike, Inc., we aspire to be a leader in building a diverse, inclusive team and culture. We want to be better than society as a whole,” Donahoe said in the letter, adding that celebrating Juneteenth is an opportunity “to better commemorate and celebrate Black history and culture.”

“As I have listened deeply during my first six months and over the past few weeks, what I have learned is that many have felt a disconnect between our external brand and your internal experience,” Donahoe said. “You have told me that we have not consistently supported, recognized and celebrated our own Black teammates in a manner they deserve. This needs to change.”

Postmates

Postmates CEO Bastian Lehmann on June 10 declared Juneteenth an official company holiday.

“Starting today Postmates will observe Juneteenth as a permanent company holiday,” he wrote on Twitter.

Starting today @Postmates will observe Juneteenth as a permanent company holiday. Not just in response to the moment—but to allow all of us time to reflect on the Black American experience (from 1619 to today) & the actions required to move forward together. — Bastian Lehmann (@Basti) June 10, 2020

“Not just in response to the moment—but to allow all of us time to reflect on the Black American experience (from 1619 to today) & the actions required to move forward together.”

RXBar

RXBar, a Chicago-based food company owned by Kellogg’s, announced Tuesday that Juneteenth would be a company holiday and encouraged its employees to “celebrate Black history.”

“To honor Juneteenth, a rememberance [sic] of slavery ending in the United States, RXBAR will be halting normal business operations and recognizing the day as a company holiday,” said RXBar President Jim Murray in a statement.

To learn more about our stance as a company, read a new letter on equality from our President, Jim Murray: https://t.co/JmGi0MN5BN pic.twitter.com/PXkd8m8x2X — RXBAR (@RXBAR) June 16, 2020

“In the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement and fighting for the rights of Black people in this country, we would like to give employees the opportunity to celebrate Black history in American culture.”

Spotify

Spotify, a music-streaming service, announced that Juneneenth would be a paid holiday for all employees.

“Juneteenth will be a paid company holiday for all U.S. Spotify employees to support the Black community and give this day the recognition it deserves,” reads a statement sent to CNBC.

“Additionally, in celebration of Juneteenth and Black Music Month, one of Spotify’s flagship playlists, ‘New Music Friday’ will exclusively feature black artists on Friday, June 19th.”

Target

Target announced that the retailer would recognize Juneteenth as a companywide holiday going forward, with hourly team members working this Friday being paid time and a half.

“We recognize that the racial trauma the country is experiencing now is not new, but throughout recent weeks there has been a sense that this time is, and has to be, different,” Target Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell said in a press release.

“Juneteenth takes on additional significance in this moment. Moving now to recognize it on an annual basis—as a day to celebrate, further educate ourselves or connect with our communities—is one more important action Target can take as a company to help the country live up to the ideal of moving forward in a new way.”

The company’s headquarters will be closed in observation of the holiday, the release said.

Twitter and Square

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey announced in a tweet that Juneteenth will be regarded as a company holiday this year and going forward.

Both Twitter and Square are making #Juneteenth (June 19th) a company holiday in the US, forevermore. A day for celebration, education, and connection.https://t.co/xmR3fWMiRs — jack (@jack) June 9, 2020

Uber

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that the ride-hailing company will observe Juneteenth this year, giving employees a paid day off.

“To embrace the meaning of Juneteenth this year, we’re making it a paid day off,” Khosrowshahi said in a tweet Wednesday.

To embrace the meaning of #Juneteenth this year, we’re making it a paid day off. We encourage employees to spend it in a way that allows them to stand up against racism, whether that’s by learning, participating in a community action, or reflecting on how to make change. (1/3) — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) June 17, 2020

“We encourage employees to spend it in a way that allows them to stand up against racism, whether that’s by learning, participating in a community action, or reflecting on how to make change.”

Workday

Workday announced on Twitter last week that Juneteenth would be treated as a companywide holiday.

“To stand in solidarity with our communities, we will be making Juneteenth a company holiday,” the tweet said. “It’s crucial that we all take this time to reflect on our history and the important work ahead to bring lasting changes for inclusion and equality.”

To stand in solidarity with our communities, we will be making #Juneteenth a company holiday. It's crucial that we all take this time to reflect on our history and the important work ahead to bring lasting changes for inclusion and equality. pic.twitter.com/rvGzZElS74 — Workday (@Workday) June 10, 2020

To stand in solidarity with our communities, we will be making #Juneteenth a company holiday. It's crucial that we all take this time to reflect on our history and the important work ahead to bring lasting changes for inclusion and equality.

Some media companies like The New York Times and Vox Media have also indicated that they will observe Juneteenth.

The @nytimes is observing Juneteenth as a paid holiday this year. We have much more work to do on racial equity, but I appreciate the gesture from management. Hopefully it’s a sign of more meaningful change to come. pic.twitter.com/3aVVDm2nG4 — John Eligon (@jeligon) June 12, 2020

This story first appeared on CNBC.com. More from CNBC: