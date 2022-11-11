Starbucks

Here's How to Get Your Free Red Starbucks Cup

Every holiday season the popular coffee chain gives away a free red reusable cup with your hot drink, but when and how can you get your hands on one?

By Valeria Garcia

The holiday season is jingling all the way into our hearts and our morning routines with Starbucks coffee.

As a yearly recycling promotion, the coffee house will be gifting customers a reusable cup with the purchase of any handcrafted holiday drink.

This year, you can get your free reusable limited edition red cup on Thursday November 17.

2021's Holiday Cup Promotion
Starbucks CMO Brady Brewer said, “The reusable red cup has become a tradition for customers each holiday season and is a step towards reducing single-use cup waste as we work towards our planet-positive goals.”

Quantities are limited, and cups are available while supplies last at participating US & Canada stores.

