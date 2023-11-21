Wax on, wax off. Wax on, wax off.

Better start practicing Mr. Miyagi's lessons now if you want to be in the next "Karate Kid" movie.

Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan announced Tuesday that they are joining forces to make a new movie for the franchise, and they're holding an open casting call to find the star of the film.

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are looking for the next Karate Kid to star in the new #KarateKidMovie. The global search starts now! For details visit: https://t.co/VsnX9P62Z6 pic.twitter.com/rLgSJTKQWT — Karate Kid Movie (@KarateKidMovie) November 21, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"That's big news," Chan said alongside Macchio in a video announcing the movie. "But we even have bigger news."

"Bigger news than that?" asked Macchio, who portrayed Daniel LaRusso in the first three "Karate Kid" movies and the spinoff series "Cobra Kai."

"We're looking for the next karate kid," Chan said.

"That's right," Macchio said. "The global search for the star of our new film starts right now."

The open casting call posted online by Sony Pictures is seeking an actor of Chinese or mixed-race Chinese between the ages of 15 and 17 years old who speaks fluent English to play the movie's lead character Li Fong.

Acting experience is not required, but "any sort of martial arts, movement, gymnastics, and/or dance experience is a strong plus."

Those interested in the role are asked to email their name, location, photo and bio to karatekidcasting@sony.com.

The original "The Karate Kid" was released in 1984, with martial arts master Mr. Miyagi, played by the late Pat Morita, teaching LaRusso karate so he could protect himself from school bullies. The sequel was released in 1986 and the third installment hit theaters in 1989.

Hilary Swank took over the lead role in 1994's "The Next Karate Kid." Chan then starred in the 2010 remake "The Karate Kid" with co-star Jaden Smith.

Macchio reprised his role as LaRusso in 2018 alongside his on-screen nemesis Johnny Lawrence, portrayed by William Zabka, in the 2018 series "Cobra Kai." The first two seasons premiered on YouTube Red before being picked up by Netflix, where it became one of the most popular streaming series. The sixth and final season of the series was announced in January.

Let me ask you: Do you have one more fight left in you?



The sixth and final season of COBRA KAI is coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/uCTLSa68dx — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) January 20, 2023

And that means it’s the perfect time for another movie installment, with its future star somewhere out there practicing the previous karate kid's famous crane kick.

"So, let's wax on, wax off everybody," Macchio said.

"You mean, 'jacket on, jacket off,'" Chan replied, alluding to his twist on the line in the remake.

"Maybe the new karate kid will have to do it all," Macchio said. "I'm excited."