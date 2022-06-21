Krispy Kreme

Here's the Scoop on Krispy Kreme's New Doughnut-Flavored Ice Cream

The ice cream is currently available in 10 U.S. cities

By Holley Ford

You scream, I scream, we all scream for Krispy Kreme ice cream!

The iconic doughnut company launched its Original Glazed soft serve ice cream on the first day of summer 2022. The one-of-a-kind ice cream is made with Krispy Kreme's secret Original Glazed doughnut recipe, including its signature glaze flavor.

“Our fans love Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and they also love rich, creamy, ice cream," said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer. "We’re confident their love of ice cream and for Krispy Kreme is going to go to an entirely new level after they experience these deliciously unique shakes, cones and cups."

The frozen treat comes in three Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors - Original Glazed, strawberry ice sprinkled and chocolate iced, served in either waffle cones or cups.

If you'd rather sip your sweets, they have seven handspun milkshakes, flavored like Krispy Kreme's most popular doughnut flavors: Original Glazed, strawberry iced sprinkled, chocolate iced, lemon filled, cookies & kreme, birthday batter and coffee & kreme.

For now, Krispy Kreme ice cream is only available at its locations in these 10 U.S. markets but may expand to more cities in the future.

