Here's your charming chance to picnic at the world-famous Flower Fields

What to Know PICNICS + FLOWERS at The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

Presented by Pop Up Picnic Co., the alfresco dining events will happen each Saturday and Sunday from March 23 through May 12, 2024 (the attraction opens March 1)

Picnic reservations open Feb. 1

PICNICS CAN HAPPEN YEAR-ROUND... in many lovely locations around the Golden State, though don a heavy jacket, scarf, and knit cap for such alfresco adventures, we likely will, if wintry weather warrants it. We may even bring along a Thermos of soup in January or pumpkin spice treats in October to enhance to atmosphere, but the experience still won't seem like a full-on traditional picnic, the sort of sun-drenched celebration that happens when the air is warm and we're rocking sundresses and shorts. There is a way to connect with this ideal version of picnicking and to dine near millions — quite literally, and we're not exaggerating here, millions and millions — of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus blossoms. It's the airy and atmospheric PICNICS + FLOWERS events we're talking about, which are presented by Pop Up Picnic Co. at The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch.

THE DELIGHTFUL DINING EXPERIENCES... will "flower" throughout much of the annual run of the colorful attraction, with weekend bookings from March 23 through May 12, 2024 (The Flower Fields will be open daily from March 1 through May 12, keep in mind). Both "curated bites" and "live music" are part of the alfresco affairs, which will include both an entrance just for picnickers and complimentary parking. Oh yes, and an "expanded menu," too, as well as picnic spots that are described as "semi-private." Of course, the seating areas won't be totally secluded: You'll want those vast views of famous flowers and, in the distance, the Pacific Ocean. As for what you'll be nibbling as you hold your favorite parasol and connect with the spring-sweet spirit of genteel joy? Cucumber chive sandwiches and a hibiscus-lemon agua fresca are two of the tasty offerings you might find.

RESERVATIONS OPENING SOON: You can book your sunny supping adventure on Feb. 1; watch this site for details, prices, and dates.