Herschel Walker's Son Lashes Out at Dad After News Report the Senate GOP Nominee Paid for an Abortion in 2009

Herschel Walker’s son Christian Walker blasted his dad’s bid for a Georgia Senate seat by calling him a bad father, a liar and a hypocrite just hours after a news report Monday said the GOP nominee got a woman pregnant and paid for her abortion more than a decade ago.

“I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you,” Christian Walker wrote in a series of tweets.

The outburst came shortly after The Daily Beast, citing a woman who asked not to be identified because of privacy concerns, published a story saying Walker had urged a woman to have an abortion in 2009 after he got her pregnant. The news outlet said it corroborated the details with a friend who says she accompanied the woman to the procedure. It also published what the woman said was a “get well” card signed by Walker and said she had provided both the receipt from the abortion clinic and a bank deposit showing an image of Walker’s check reimbursing her for the cost of the procedure.

NBC News has not yet verified the woman’s allegations or independently reviewed the documents. Reached for comment, Walker’s campaign pointed NBC News to Walker’s response on Twitter, where he denied the story and said he planned to sue the publication for defamation.

