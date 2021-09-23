High School Student, Campus Cop Credited With Saving Life of 95-Year-Old Driver in Crash

A Southern California high school student and a campus officer are being called heroes for saving the life of a 95-year-old man.

The victim suffered a medical emergency and that caused him to crash his car in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 16.

"I was walking out into the alleyway I heard a loud crash," said Bodie Chapman, a 15-year-old sophomore at Alta Loma High School. "The guy was passed out and his foot was on the accelerator."

The driver of a red Toyota Corolla lost consciousness and crashed on Baseline Road. His car struck another before stopping on the curb near the high school.

"His foot was still on the gas pedal revving the engine," said Corey Richardson, a campus officer.

After running to the scene, Richardson saw that the man was not responsive. So he went to an embankment and grabbed a rock to smash the passenger-side window.

"I climbed across, unlocked it and then we pulled him out," Bodie said.

Richardson said the man had no response, no pulse.

"We looked at each other and said we need to start CPR," he said.

For roughly seven minutes, Bodie, Richardson and three parents gave the victim CPR until paramedics arrived."

They used a defibrillator to get his heart pumping again.

From the hospital, the victim sent Richardson and Bodie a thank you message.

Richardson credits his response to the emergency to the training he received from the Chaffey Joint Union High School District.

Bodie says his reaction to the life-and-death moment must be instinctive because both his dad and brother are firefighters.

Bodie is thrilled he had a role in helping save someone's life.

"That was really cool that made my day a whole bunch better," he said with a smile.