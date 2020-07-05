Hilary Duff Slams Partiers On Fourth of July Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Hilary Duff isn't here for the nonsense.

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday evening to get some things off her chest. Specifically, the "Younger" star couldn't wrap her head around the fact that she saw people partying on Fourth of July amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Duff explained in her lengthy Instagram caption that she and her husband, Matthew Koma, noticed a "raging" July 4th celebration in Los Angeles during one of their family drives.

"We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. A--holes. No masks (of course)," the 32-year-old actress wrote. "Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club."

"After @matthewkoma and I told Banks she's too cool to ever need to do that we were steaming... California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn't everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer," Duff continued. "It really seems like Americans just don't care about each other..."

According to the Los Angeles Times, there are 254,421 confirmed COVID-19 cases in California. "Experts say the true number of people infected is unknown and likely much higher than official tallies," the publication reported.

Duff explained it's "embarrassing" to know that the US is "worse than ever" compared to other countries.

"Somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties... that's a head scratcher for me," the "Younger" star shared. "Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid-free. It's embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won't wear masks!"