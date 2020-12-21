national latino museum

‘Historic Moment': Congress Passes Legislation to Create National Latino Museum

"We have overcome tremendous obstacles and unbelievable hurdles to get to this historic moment," said Sen. Bob Menendez, who co-sponsored the measure

In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Ranking Member Bob Menendez (D-NJ) speaks during at a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing on US Policy in the Middle East on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Congress approved legislation Monday to start the process of creating a national Latino museum as part of a $900 billion must-pass COVID-19 relief spending bill that President Donald Trump is likely to sign, NBC News reports.

"We have overcome tremendous obstacles and unbelievable hurdles to get to this historic moment, but as I've said before, Latinos are used to overcoming obstacles," said Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., who co-sponsored the bipartisan legislation to create the National Museum of the American Latino with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

“Latinos have contributed significantly to the success of the United States while overcoming systemic discrimination," said Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. "Now, our stories will have a new home with a Latino Museum on the National Mall."

With approval from the House and the Senate, the spending bill now goes to Trump, who would have to veto the bill — which includes pandemic relief for many sectors of the public and would avoid a government shutdown — to halt the museum's establishment.

