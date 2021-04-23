Man Dangles From Crane High Above East Hollywood Construction Site

A man climbed a crane early Friday at a construction site in East Hollywood, forcing the closure of streets in the area.
A stretch of Hollywood Boulevard was closed after the man, carrying what appeared to be a bag, climbed the 150-foot-tall crane at about 6 a.m. He walked on the crane platform and, at times during the three-hour ordeal, dangled from the edge of the crane.
Firefighters and law enforcement personnel climbed to the top of the crane to assist the man. He was helped down late Friday morning.
The Los Angeles Fire Department classified the incident as an apparent
"behavioral emergency.''
Click here for a list of mental health resources in Southern California.