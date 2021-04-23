Man Dangles From Crane High Above East Hollywood Construction Site

A man climbed a crane early Friday at a construction site in East Hollywood, forcing the closure of streets in the area.

A stretch of Hollywood Boulevard was closed after the man, carrying what appeared to be a bag, climbed the 150-foot-tall crane at about 6 a.m. He walked on the crane platform and, at times during the three-hour ordeal, dangled from the edge of the crane.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Firefighters and law enforcement personnel climbed to the top of the crane to assist the man. He was helped down late Friday morning.

A man has climbed a crane at a construction site in East Hollywood. Hollywood Boulevard is closed in the area. pic.twitter.com/V7whtLBaEh — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) April 23, 2021

The Los Angeles Fire Department classified the incident as an apparent

"behavioral emergency.''

Click here for a list of mental health resources in Southern California.