Hollywood Producer Eric Weinberg Accused of Multiple Rapes Released on Bail

A Hollywood TV producer who has been accused of multiple sexual assaults by various women and has been charged was released after posting bail, authorities said Wednesday.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon that he was furious at the release of TV producer Eric Weinberg, who was accused of sexual assault by several women.

Weinberg, the once co-executive producer for the NBC comedy "Scrubs" and Showtime’s "Californication," was released from jail hours after his arrest, as he faces 18 charges of rape and sexual assault.

Gascón said he asked the court for no bail, and the judge disagreed, setting it at $5 million.

Police say the five-time Emmy nominee used his position of influence to lure young women to his house for photoshoots, and once there, police allege he sexually assaulted them. LAPD says the charges he’s facing are from cases in 2014 to the 2020s, but they say this may have been going on as early as the 1990s.

Court records show that Weinberg was charged Sept. 28 with 18 criminal counts, including rape, sexual battery, assault, oral copulation, false imprisonment and forcible penetration by a foreign object.

Investigators say there may be more victims.

"I want to start by acknowledging the courage and strength the victims in this case have shown to come forward. This is incredibly traumatic for victims of this horrible crime and we know sometimes the system itself can be very traumatizing," Gascón said.

NBCLA asked the police about the conditions of Weinberg’s release and whether he has an ankle monitor or other monitoring of some sort, but police promised that LAPD is watching him without divulging details.

"I want to let the victims know that even if you do not wish to go through the legal process you are still entitled to victim services. No victim should ever have to navigate finding resources on their own after such a terrible and tragic event," said Tanishia Wright of the Bureau of Victim Services.

The DA’s office said since dozens of victims have come forward, and there may be more.

If you or someone you know may be impacted or have information that may help detectives, you are asked to get in touch with LAPD at 323-561-3272, or by email at 39284@lapd.online.