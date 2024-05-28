For the first time in more than a decade, the legendary "Home Alone" house in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka, Illinois, is on the market, giving movie buffs and potential homebuyers the chance to fulfill their "childhood dreams."

But it may look a bit different than you remember.

The red brick Georgian home, at 671 N. Lincoln Ave., listed by The Dawn McKenna Group, comes with a price tag $5.25 million -- a figure that amounts to a more than 200% price increase from its most recent sell date in 2012. According to the Zillow listing, the home was "fully renovated and expanded in 2018."

Photos from the listing show the home's exterior still looks and feel nostalgic to "Home Alone" fans, along with the foyer and entryway staircase.

"The current owners took the utmost care in maintaining the architectural detail and integrity of the home's most memorable and recognizable spaces," the listing said.

But a home tour posted to Instagram by The Dawn McKenna Group shows the newly remodeled home is "full of surprises."

"While much of the home will look familiar, you won’t believe what the sellers have done to transform this famous home," a caption on the Instagram video read. "Nearly doubling the livable footage and adding a state of the art sport court," it continued. "See for yourself."

The video shows iconic clips from the movie, showcasing how certain rooms looked in the 1990 cult classic. It then cuts to what some of those spaces look like now.

For example, the renovated kitchen is a far cry from the red and green, "compartmentalized" space where Buzz once scarfed down a cheese pizza.

"Bye-bye, Mrs. McCallister, hello open kitchen floor plan, and a bonus -- they put on this amazing sunroom," an agent said in the video.

Behind the kitchen islands, a line of floor-to-ceiling cabinets line the walls. "This house is full of surprises," another agent says, opening one of the cabinet doors into a deep walk-in pantry.

In the movie, the McCallister basement was dark and unfinished. Now, the newly-remodeled basement of the home contains a sport court -- 25-feet below ground -- with a "true three-point line."

"This is probably the most amazing sport court I have ever seen," an agent says in the video.

Finally, film fans may remember Kevin waking up to an empty house after spending a night in the home's spooky attic. That room has changed, too.

"Bye-bye, scary attic," one of the agents says, standing in the attic-turned-junior suite that offers "a magnificent treetop escape."

Other additions to the home include a movie theater, two laundry rooms and a fully-equipped gym, according to the listing.

"From the promise of movie nights and game days to holiday gatherings surrounded by loved ones, this magical family home truly transcends its architectural pedigree," the listing said. "It's a chance to own a piece of cinematic history and create lasting memories within its iconic walls."

If you're wondering, the current owners purchased the residence for $1,585,000 in March of 2012. While the home isn't open to the public, some lucky folks did get a chance to stay there in recent years.

Reservations for a one-night stay were available through Airbnb just ahead of Christmas in 2021, and unsurprisingly, they sold out quickly.

Renters were able to enjoy the family house as they knew it - filled with Christmas decorations, booby traps, a candlelit dinner of highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese, Kevin's dad's after shave, '90s junk food, "Chicago's finest pizza" and more.

