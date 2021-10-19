coronavirus pandemic

Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mayorkas is fully vaccinated

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a U.S.-Mexico High Level Security Dialogue at the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Mexico City.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.

“Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," DHS spokeswoman Marsha Espinosa said Tuesday. "Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice. Contact tracing is underway.”

Mayorkas is a former federal prosecutor who previously served as a senior DHS official.

He was confirmed as secretary by the Senate in February.

Mayorkas, whose family came to the U.S. from Cuba as refugees in 1960 and whose mother had fled the Holocaust, was a federal prosecutor in Southern California before he joined the Obama administration, first as head of the immigration services agency and then as deputy secretary of DHS.

“Mr. Mayorkas is uniquely qualified to make sure the Department of Homeland Security is working to protect people from all backgrounds, all communities and all walks of life,” Sen. Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat and chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, said from the Senate floor during Mayorkas' confirmation hearing.

This is a developing story

