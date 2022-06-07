Homeland Security Warns of Heightened Extremist Threats, Uvalde Copycats

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday warned of potential domestic violence in the coming months due to "several high-profile events."
The bulletin comes as the Supreme Court appears poised to end women's rights to abortion and a highly charged midterm election unfolds less than two years after violent protesters tried to overturn legitimate election results.
"The United States remains in a heightened threat environment, as noted in the previous Bulletin, and several recent attacks have highlighted the dynamic and complex nature of the threat environment," according to a Homeland Security statement.
For more on this story, go to NBC News.