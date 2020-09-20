Homes, Devil's Punchbowl Visitors Center Destroyed as Bobcat Fire Burns North

In northern Los Angeles County, firefighters focused on protecting homes Saturday as increasingly erratic winds pushed the Bobcat Fire toward foothill communities in the Antelope Valley after churning all the way across the San Gabriel Mountains.

An evacuation order was issued Saturday for all residents in that zone as the fire burned toward Wrightwood, a mountain community of 4,000, said fire spokesman Andrew Mitchell.

The fire grew to nearly 100,000 acres on Saturday when winds pushed the flames into Juniper Hills.

#BobcatFire In the north, crews and equipment are constructing indirect fire line. Additionally, dozerline is being constructed to cut the fire off starting from Camp Singing Pines heading north. This line is expected to be completed today. pic.twitter.com/RDguPC13TZ — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 19, 2020

Some residents fled as blowing embers sparked spot fires, hitting some homes but sparing others. Bridget Lensing feared her family’s house was lost on Friday after seeing on Twitter that a neighbor’s house three doors down went up in flames.

The house stood when she made her way back Saturday afternoon but her neighbors’ houses in the remote community were burned to the ground.

“Everything around us is gone,” she said.

The extent of the destruction in the area about 50 miles northeast of downtown LA wasn’t immediately clear. But, Los Angeles County park officials said the blaze destroyed the nature center at Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area, a geological wonder that attracts some 130,000 visitors per year.

🔥#BobcatFire devastating destruction has burned #LACOUNTYPARKS Nature Ctr @ Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area. No animals/staff are hurt. 130K visit the 1,310-acre geological wonder each yr. The Wildlife Sanctuary staff office survived. We will assess further damage of the area. pic.twitter.com/8jIdusdikv — Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation (@lacountyparks) September 19, 2020

No injuries were reported.

On the south side of the Bobcat Fire, firefighters continued to protect Mount Wilson, which overlooks greater Los Angeles and has a historic observatory founded more than a century ago and numerous broadcast antennas serving Southern California.

The fire that started Sept. 6 had already doubled in size over the last week. It is 15% contained.

Officials said the fire has been challenging because it is burning in areas that have not burned in decades, and because the firestorms across California have limited resources. There were about 1,660 firefighters on the lines.