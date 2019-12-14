Hong Kong

Hong Kong Police Make 3 Arrests in Another Explosives Case

On Monday, police said they defused two homemade bombs packed with nails

Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

Hong Kong police said they arrested three men Saturday for testing homemade explosives that they suspect were intended for use during protests.

The arrests are the latest in a rash of explosives-related cases police say they've uncovered since protests erupted in June over a proposed extradition law and snowballed into an anti-government movement.

On Monday, police said they defused two homemade bombs packed with nails. Police suspect they may have been intended for use against officers. Police said the bombs were to be triggered with cellphones.

In July, police announced the seizure of about 2 kilograms of TATP, which has been used in militant attacks worldwide. Other recent seizures involved smaller amounts of the explosive.

