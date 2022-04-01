Hope Solo

Hope Solo Arrested in Walmart Parking Lot on DWI, Child Abuse Charges

She was booked into a North Carolina jail and then released

Champion & Activist: An Evening With Hope Solo
Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Former U.S. national goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested in a North Carolina parking lot for alleged impaired driving while she was with her children, officials said Friday.

Winston-Salem police officers apprehended Solo, who also goes by her married name Stevens, on Thursday in a Walmart parking lot and booked her on suspicion of impaired driving, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse, authorities said.

She was booked into a local jail and then released.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Hope SoloNorth Carolina
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us