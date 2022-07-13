UFO

House Approves Measure to Share Information on UFO Reports

A bipartisan amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act would establish a "secure system" for to receive reports about UFOs. The Senate has yet to take up the bill.

hearing on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena in the Capitol
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Congress took a step toward creating a database of UFO reports with House passage of a measure that would establish a "secure system" to receive information about unidentified aerial phenomena.

The House voted Wednesday to adopt a bipartisan amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act. The measure was approved by voice vote, signaling little to no opposition, and there was no floor debate.

The UFO reporting system would provide for "immediate sharing" of information with certain scientists, analysts and government personnel, according to the legislative text.

The amendment would allow exceptions to reporting when “the observed object and associated events and activities likely relate to" restricted programs that have been reported to the congressional defense and intelligence committees.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Two top defense intelligence officials tasked with investigating sightings of what the military has dubbed “unexplained aerial phenomenon” testified Tuesday in the first congressional public hearing on UFOs in 50 years.

The amendment, introduced by Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., was approved more than a year after the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a highly anticipated intelligence report that indicated the agency didn’t have enough data to explain 143 of the 144 cases of unidentified flying objects that military planes reported from 2004 to 2021.

U.S. & World

capitol riot 4 hours ago

Witness Tampering at Jan. 6 Hearing? Cheney Raises Prospect

Central Intelligence Agency 4 hours ago

Ex-CIA Engineer Convicted in Largest Theft of Classified Info in Agency's History

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

UFOCongresslegislation
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us