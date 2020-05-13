House Judiciary Chairman Demands Barr Testify by June

Amid a growing controversy over the Justice Department’s handling of several criminal cases involving former advisers to President Donald Trump, the House Judiciary chairman is pressing for Attorney General William Barr to immediately testify when Washington reopens in early June.

"Now that the District of Columbia has expanded the stay-at-home order until June 8, we expect to see Barr in front of our committee on June 9th — the very next day," Rep. Jerrold Nadler told MSNBC Wednesday, noting his office is in active communication with the Justice Department.

Nadler, D-N.Y., volunteered that he would apply additional pressure if necessary, mentioning Congress’ funding authority, and its power to subpoena Barr if needed.

Nadler's comments come amid debates over recent actions in the handling of several cases growing out of the Mueller probe, including a DOJ motion to drop the prosecution of Michael Flynn; a separate federal process that led to the early release of Paul Manafort from prison for home confinement; and controversy over whether former Trump attorney Michael Cohen is being held in prison despite plans to release him over coronavirus concerns.

