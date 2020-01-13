Houston Astros

Houston Astros’ Hinch, GM Fired Following Sign-Stealing Probe

Houston will forfeit its next two first- and second-round draft picks

Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired Monday after they were suspended by the league for sign-stealing in 2017 and 2018. The league also fined the team $5 million.

Commissioner Rob Manfred strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face punishment later. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros.

Houston also will forfeit its next two first- and second-round draft picks.

Manfred said Hinch was aware of the system but did not bring it to the attention of Luhnow. The GM told Major League Baseball he was unaware of the system but Manfred held him accountable for the team's actions. Manfred also said owner Jim Crane was not aware.

