Houston, We Have a Job Opening: Space Force Is Now Hiring

Some travel may be required

By Sophia Barnes

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Amanda Lovelace

If you have tech skills, human resources know-how or program-management prowess, you could be part of the team that gets Space Force off the ground.

Space Force, commanded by Gen. John Raymond, this week is accepting an early round of applications. The program, currently funded through the Air Force, is hiring staff to work in Arlington, Virginia.

The first batch of job listings doesn't necessarily have the titles that kids dream about, but program analysts, human resource specialists and systems administrators could pull in well over $100,000 annually.

The top paid positions offer a salary up to $157,000 — a small chunk of the $2 billion that Space Force is expected to cost over five years.

Space Force is hiring to build not just the sixth independent service branch of the U.S. military, but also humanity's first cosmic military force. If you want one of these jobs, you'll need specialized skills and the ability to manage at a high level.

Ultimately the new branch is expected to require 15,000 personnel. But right now, only about 13 positions are posted on USA Jobs.

And yes — some travel may be required. The Air Force didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about where, though.

